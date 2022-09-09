Belgium EU Energy

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, left, greets Greek Energy Minister Constantinos Skrekas, right, and Germany’s Energy Minister Robert Habeck, center, during a meeting of EU energy ministers at the European Council building Friday in Brussels.

 Associated Press

BRUSSELS — European Union nations struggled to find full consensus Friday on ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies.

As tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, the energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations could not paper over differences on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, with ever-recalcitrant Hungary refusing to agree, saying it would go against its supply interests.

