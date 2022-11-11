Europe Economy

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a media briefing after a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at the European Council in 2021 in Brussel. building in Brussels. 

 Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power.

The European Commission's autumn forecast released Friday predicts falling economic output in the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023.

