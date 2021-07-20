An entire apartment building was evacuated after a fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North 36th Street.
Fire damage mainly was in the apartment where it started, the St. Joseph Fire Department said, but there was smoke damage throughout the building.
One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care with unknown injuries, the department said.
The department still is confirming that all residents are out of the building.
Firefighters also rescued a cat from the building.
