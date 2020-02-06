Oscars 2020: Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s show

Finish those screeners and lock in your predictions — Oscar Sunday is nearly here.

From show times to scandals, here’s a complete guide to this weekend’s Academy Awards.

What time is the show, where can I watch it?

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. While the run time for the show is about three hours, passionate speeches and other only-on-live-TV variables are likely to stretch the broadcast, so adjust your DVRs accordingly.

A livestream of the program will also be available in select markets on ABC’s website and app — accessible only with valid TV provider login credentials.

Who’s the host?

No one.

After 2019’s host-free experiment merited a ratings spike, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told reporters in January that the network planned on “repeating what worked for us last year.”

What’s nominated?

The film academy reignited some familiar criticism after announcing the nominees in 24 categories last month. Todd Phillips’ dark comic-book adaptation “Joker” led the field with 11 nominations, including best picture.

While the 2019 Oscar nominees were uncharacteristically diverse, this year’s mostly white acting categories have sparked backlash reminiscent of the 2015-16 #OscarsSoWhite controversy. And once again, not a single woman was nominated for director.

“Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo was the only actor of color to receive a nomination in a year that included critically acclaimed performances from Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and the cast of “Parasite.” Despite getting shut out in the acting categories, Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean juggernaut scored six Oscar nods, including best picture — a rare feat for an international film.

Sam Mendes’ World War I drama, “1917,” Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic, “The Irishman,” and Quentin Tarantino’s L.A. love letter, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” also fared well, racking up 10 nominations apiece. Check out the complete list of 2020 nominees here.

Who’s performing?

Let the storm rage on! Queen Elsa herself, Idina Menzel, will return to the Oscars telecast six years after she wowed the crowd with her live rendition of “Let It Go,” which won the Academy Award for original song in 2014.

This year, she’ll sing her “Frozen 2” power ballad, “Into the Unknown,” during the ceremony, which will include performances by all five original-song nominees. Erivo will take the stage with “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” Elton John will perform “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” Chrissy Metz will sing “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough” and Randy Newman will perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4.”

Who’s presenting?

Per tradition, all four 2019 Oscar-winning actors — Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali — have been invited back to present awards at the 2020 show.

The lineup also includes a handful of actors featured in 2020 best picture nominees.