Regal Hollywood Stadium 10

5405 North Belt Highway

❯ ‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ (R) —Harley Quinn and group of heroes battle a crime kingpin in Gotham City.

❯ ‘Gretel & Hansel’ (PG-13) — A young girl leads her brother into the woods, only to stumble upon terrifying evil.

❯ ‘The Rhythm Section’ (R) — A woman embarks on a quest for revenge to punish those responsible for the death of her family.

❯ ‘The Gentlemen’ (R) — A group of men try to become the heir to a marijuana empire.

❯ ‘The Turning’ (PG-13) — A nanny uncovers dark secrets while caring for two disturbed orphans.

❯ ‘Bad Boys For Life’ (R) — Old-school cops team up with an elite unit to take down a drug cartel.

❯ ‘Dolittle (2020)’ (PG) — A doctor goes on an epic adventure to find a cure for a young queen.

❯ ‘Like A Boss’ (R) — Tensions rise when the owners of a cosmetics company receive a buyout offer from an industry titan.

❯ ‘Just Mercy’ (PG-13) — An attorney fights to exonerate a man on death row.

❯ ‘1917’ (R) — Two soldiers embark on a dangerous mission to save men from certain doom during World War I.

❯ ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (PG-13) — The riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga.

❯ ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ (PG-13) — The gang returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own.

St. Joseph Public Library

East Hills Branch, 502 N. Woodbine Road

❯ ‘Love Story (1970)’ (6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Free) (PG) — A rich Harvard student (Ryan O’Neal) falls for a middle-class woman in college (Ali MacGraw).