‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it.

‘Downhill’

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple (played by Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their relationship.