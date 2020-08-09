MALIBU, CA | Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.” ROME | Franca Valeri, an elegant, ironic and versatile actor who pioneered female comic roles in Italy’s post-war years and helped the nation laugh at its foibles, has died at 100.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted her daughter, Stefania Bonfadelli, an opera singer, as saying that Valeri died in her sleep at her home in Rome on Sunday, nine days after her 100th birthday.

Milanese by birth but Roman by adoption, Valeri will be honored with a wake Monday at a theater in the Italian capital, Rome’s City Hall announced.

BLOOMINGTON, IN | Indiana University’s Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art will reopen Aug. 27 after a five-month closure.

After being closed for three years for a $30 million renovation, the museum reopened in late 2019 but closed again in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Aug. 27, galleries will be open with revised hours: noon-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon-7 p.m. Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, The Herald Times reported. NEW YORK | MTV says it is ditching plans for indoor performances for its upcoming Video Music Awards, opting for outdoor shows spread throughout New York City instead.

Organizers had planned for some performances inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the Aug. 30 show, but say they will follow the guidance of state and local officials to move them outside.

The shift announced Friday is in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New York City was one of the first U.S. cities hit hard by the virus, but cases have leveled off and some restrictions are being loosened.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement in June that the VMAs would be held at Barclays surprised many and was a signal of the city’s turnaround in its fight against the virus.

A statement by MTV and the Barclays Center promised the show would “pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience.”

The show plans to return to Barclays for its 2021 edition.

The ceremony bestows new awards focused on live performances and music videos created at home during the pandemic. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the leading nominees with nine apiece.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are among the performances announced so far by MTV.All visitors will be required to wear a face covering and agree to abide by designated safety measures, including social distancing.

When the museum closed in March, staff already had been working to enhance its online collections to make it more accessible and in line with its goals as a teaching museum. The online collection allows faculty at IU and other higher education institutions, as well as K-12 teachers, to use visual art in their lesson plans.