Salt Lake City to turn ‘Hobbitville’ into public art park SALT LAKE CITY | The eclectic community of Allen Park, known as Hobbitville, in Salt Lake City will be turned into a public art park amid efforts to protect the property from development, city officials said.

The Salt Lake City Council approved a budget amendment last week increasing the city’s original $4 million offer for the property to $7.5 million, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday.

The plan was submitted last summer under former Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s administration and is aimed at preserving and maintaining Allen Park as a public art park and natural area.

Oprah on rap song ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’: LOVEEEEEEEE IT!

NEW YORK | Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s new rap song “Oprah’s Bank Account” is one of Oprah’s favorite things.

No, the song hasn’t officially made the media mogul’s annual list, but when asked what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed to The Associated Press: “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!”

“Oprah’s Bank Account” was released last month and will be featured on Lil Yachty’s new album, “Lil Boat 3,” to be released this year. The song is currently No. 23 on Billboard’s rap songs chart.

‘Wicked’ movie release delayed, ‘Minions’ pushed back to 2021

LOS ANGELES | “Wicked” fans are going to have to wait even longer to see Stephen Daldry’s film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical. Universal Pictures on Wednesday announced that another handful of theatrical release dates are shifting due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has bumped “Wicked” off the calendar entirely for the moment.

The studio said that “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which was unable to be finished for its planned summer 2020 release because of the outbreak, is being pushed back a year to July 2021. “Sing 2” will now come out on “Wicked’s” original date of December 22, 2021.

Dolly Parton donates $1M to research on coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children’s books online to kids everywhere.

The “9 to 5” singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

Additionally, she’s working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.