Chiefs Kingdom has represented well throughout the country, becoming stronger and stronger as the team continues to succeed, but in St. Joseph, the fandom has always run strong.

With Sunday night’s win against the Buffalo Bills to advance to Super Bowl 55, some Chiefs fans were relishing in the news of the team making its second trip in two years.

“I’ve always been a Chiefs fan and they’ve had a really strong year this year, so I’d like to see them go all the way and do it again,” said Frank Guardado, a fan who was celebrating the win at Hi-Ho Bar & Grill.

The word “dynasty” usually comes to mind for many in Chiefs Kingdom with the thought of what could be brewing the more and more the Chiefs claim victory on the biggest stages of the game. Kris Guardado, Frank's wife, said the recipe for the Chiefs’ success is quite simple.

“They just seem to mesh just like the Royals did for those few years. The Chiefs are now,” said Kris.

Super Bowl 54 happened roughly a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread rapidly throughout the United States. St. Joseph Chiefs fan, Janet Friedrick feels another trip to the Super Bowl would bring a sense of normalcy once again.

“For me, next week feels like we would have a little bit of normalcy during this time of the pandemic. It gets everybody here on the same page and something happy,” Friedrick said.

Friedrick also was celebrating the game at Hi-Ho.

The limited capacity for the Super Bowl will keep the fanbase from representing itself like it once did a year ago.

The NFL announced that 14,500 fans will be able to buy tickets for the game while 7500 tickets will be given to vaccinated health care workers.

Many fans enjoyed watching the Chiefs’ comeback against the 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl at the Kansas City Power & Light District.

Friedrick said she spent last year watching Super Bowl 54 at the KCP&L District after making hotel reservations well in advance and said she still is waiting on confirmation so she can be there again for Super Bowl 55.