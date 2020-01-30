Today 01|30

colby allen walter, 7 p.m., Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., 816-232-3611

Friday 01|31

Tracy Huffman, 4 p.m.; Heather Newman Band, 8 p.m., Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., 816-232-3611

Wayward, 9 p.m., First Ward House, 2101 St. Joseph Ave., 816-396-8603

MUSIC AND DANCE with Watson Family Band, Phil Steven, Rob and Nettie Watson and Jack Fisher, Community Hall, 325 S. Holt St., Fillmore, Mo., 816-261-0291

Clarksdale Opry country music show, 7 p.m., June Conley Building, Maysville, Missouri.

Saturday 02|01

The Motors, 7 p.m., Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., 816-232-3611

dana stuart and battleship whiskey, 10 p.m., $3, Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., 816-279-9087

“welcome back tytus” hip-hop show with Tytus, Shinedope and Dub 4/7, 9 p.m., $5, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., 816-671-1141

Midnight Country Band, 7 p.m., $7, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, 100 S. 10th St., 816-271-4666

DR. 47 Presents: Nick Hadley and Tim Leland, 10 p.m., $5, The Rendezvous Bar, 619 Felix St., 816-901-0177

Tuesday 02|04

Tuesday Night Jam, 7 p.m., Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., 816-232-3611

Wed. 02|05

Song Circle Songwriting (50 and older), 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, 100 S. 10th St., 816-271-4666