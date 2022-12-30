Obit Barbara Walters

In this 2008 photo, Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC's 'The View' at The Paley Center for Media in New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93

NEW YORK | Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news' first woman superstar, has died. She was 93. Her death was announced by ABC on air Dec. 30. The cause of death was not immediately known, and details such as where she died were not immediately released. Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters' exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked. As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, "The View," until 2014.

