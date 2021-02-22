Enhance your gaming room

To say that gaming is popular would be a significant understatement. According to WePC, a firm that specializes in helping gamers build the best gaming rigs for their budgets, as of 2019 there were more than 2.7 billion gamers across the globe.

If that number raises an eyebrow, it should, as data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that the world population was right around 7.7 billion at the end of 2020. That means roughly 35% of the world population qualifies as gamers.

Gamers come from all walks of life, but one thing many have in common is the desire to make their gaming environments as enjoyable as possible. Various items can help gamers accomplish just that.

Chair: In its ‘State of Online Gaming 2020’ report, Limelight Networks found that gamers spend an average of six hours, 20 minutes each week playing games. That amount of time playing requires a comfortable chair. Many modern gaming chairs, which resemble office chairs, combine comfort with functionality. For example, some chairs may come with lumbar or full-body support and also include Bluetooth capability and built-in speakers.

Extra monitors: Extra monitors can help gamers take their gaming to the next level. When configuring monitors, make sure they’re on sturdy surfaces and elevated slightly above eye level, which should reduce risk for neck strain.

Backlighting: Television backlights are strips that can be easily affixed to the back of a gamer’s television and help reduce eye strain without adversely affecting the gaming experience. Many backlights come with an array of color options that can make gamers’ setups more impressive to look at, even if gamers are more focused on the look of their favorite games than they are their immediate surroundings.

Gaming lapboard: Many PC gamers play their favorite games while sitting at desks. A gaming lapboard can be ideal for gamers who want to periodically venture away from their desks while gaming. A gaming lapboard sits right on a gamer’s lap, serving as something of a portable desk for gamers who would rather play while sitting on a favorite armchair or couch.

Gaming backpack: Gamers who are on the go can benefit from a gaming backpack designed to protect their gear as they travel from place to place. Gaming backpacks may feature soft inner linings designed to hold and protect laptops. Extra compartments also provide places to store accessories like keyboards, headphones and portable speakers.

Gaming is incredibly popular across the globe. Gamers can enhance their experience with various accessories designed to make gaming more comfortable and immersive.