Sunday Gumbo

Mardi Gras is a period of revelry that takes place on the Tuesday prior to the start of the Christian season of Lent. Mardi Gras, French for "Fat Tuesday," is celebrated in various regions of the world, but perhaps nowhere are celebrations as festive as in New Orleans, where the French-Creole culture mingles with the parades, brass bands, tossed beads, and all around good fun and great food.

Partying around the clock requires eating to keep energy levels up. A hearty seafood stew can be the ideal choice for this fun-fueled day. Try this recipe for "Sunday Gumbo" from "Casseroles, Slow Cooker & Soups" (Taste of Home Books) from the editors of Reader's Digest/A Taste of Home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.