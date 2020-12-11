One regrettable, violent moment nearly changed everything for Myles Garrett.

He wouldn’t let it.

Suspended, disgraced and branded a villain for his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph in a nationally televised game last year, Garrett found his career at a crossroads. He considered quitting.

However, he pushed on and persevered. Garrett turned his story around.

The Browns’ star defensive end on Thursday was named the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, which annually recognizes the NFL’s best players for their excellence on the field and dedication to community service.

“It was never going to deter me or shake my spirit or take me off the path I’ve been on and I was going to go,” Garrett said of the incident with Rudolph, which resulted in a six-game league ban.

In addition to being one of the game’s best defenders, Garrett is also a high-profile ambassador for several charitable causes, serving as the active player captain for Waterboys, an organization focused on bringing clean water to communities in East Africa.

Earlier this year, Garrett took a trip to Tanzania and helped install wells.

He’s made an equally significant impact at home. He reached out to victims of police brutality and their families, and Garrett covered the funeral costs for David McAtee, a barbecue restaurant owner in Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed during protests.

“Myles has a great heart,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “If people questioned it because of one action last year, then shame on them because you can learn from mistakes, as I personally know very well. Myles is a great guy. He has been doing things for a lot of people around the world for a while. That just shows his character and his heart.