The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way first responders encounter people on a daily basis, but it has not slowed their contact with those in need.

Buchanan County EMS has taken steps to sanitize to keep themselves and the people they treat safer. Steve Groshong, the director of field operations, said they even added a team of aspiring EMTs to help out during a hard time, which gives them the chance to become more comfortable with the environment.

“They clean the ambulances, they restock the ambulances and they disinfect the ambulances when they come off rotation,” he said.

The EMS group also has utilized new UV sanitizing lights on a daily basis. This has created a quick and thorough cleaning in between calls that is able to be done while EMTs complete paperwork.

“Pretty much every time a crew transports a patient that is suspected COVID positive, and in this world that’s pretty much everyone these days, when they clear the call at the ER they come back here and we put the light in it for 10 minutes,” he said.

The quick time in between patients is important, especially with a varying number of calls per day.

“The day before Thanksgiving was one of the busiest days we’ve had in years. Then the next day was the lowest number of calls we’ve had,” Groshong said.

EMS teams responded to 64 calls the day before Thanksgiving. But on Thanksgiving, they only received 16 calls, which is the lowest number of calls Groshong could think of in the past two and a half years.

That doesn't mean calls are down, and each of those calls still is requiring a new approach.

“People still have heart attacks, people still fall, people still have car accidents, so all that still goes on but the multiple thing with that is a lot of those people that have other problems are COVID positive or they might be COVID positive," he said. "So we consider all of our patients to be COVID positive and we take precautions on everybody and just go about our business as we normally would.”

Since the pandemic started, Groshong said about 25% of the staff at Buchanan County EMS has either tested positive or been quarantined for COVID-19.