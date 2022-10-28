Musk Twitter

Twitter headquarters is shown Friday in San Francisco. 

 Associated Press

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform.

Musk gave one hint about where he's headed in a tweet Friday afternoon, saying no decisions on content or reinstating of accounts will be made until a "content moderation council" is put in place. The council, he wrote, would have diverse viewpoints.

