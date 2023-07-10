Off The Charts-Mortgage Rates

A sign is seen near a home being remodeled in 2022 in Towson, Maryland. Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back in 2023.

 Associated Press

Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back this year.

The median monthly payment listed on applications for home purchase loans jumped 14.1% in May from a year earlier to an all-time high $2,165, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The May figure also represents a 2.5% increase from April.

