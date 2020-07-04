Topeka police use-of-force policies and Shawnee County COVID-19 restrictions are among topics local elected officials plan to take up this coming week.

The mayor and council will hear a report from the Topeka Police Department about its policies regarding the use of force and its processes for reviewing situations in which officers use force.

They will also hear a report from Ed Collazo, the city’s civilian independent police auditor, who took that position last August; and discuss but take no action regarding Councilman Spencer Duncan’s proposal to ban the execution of no-knock warrants by Topeka police.

The Topeka department has not executed no-knock warrants since the mid-1990s, Police Chief Bill Cochran said this past week. Still, Duncan said his proposal’s passage would keep that from changing in the future.

The mayor and council also plan Tuesday to discuss the proposed 2021 city budget put forth last week by city manager Brent Trout. That budget, if approved in its current form, would total $312.6 million. It would keep the city’s property tax mill levy at its current rate while eliminating 32.5 full-time city jobs.

Commissioners hope during Monday’s work session to draft a comprehensive plan in response to an executive order issued this past week by Gov. Laura Kelly mandating the wearing of masks in an effect to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioners voted 3-0 Thursday to reject Kelly’s order while saying they hoped to draft a less restrictive new order for Shawnee County.