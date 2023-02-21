Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day. After a period of sleep when nothing is consumed, breakfast does just what its name implies: breaks the fast. While many people are content to grab something fast from the pantry each morning, every now and again a hot breakfast can really hit the spot. Whether feeding a family or a crowd, this "Egg in a Hole Bagel" recipe can be prepared quickly and assembled on one baking sheet. Try this eggceptional meal, courtesy of The Incredible Egg and the Egg Nutrition Center. It can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch or at any time of day.
Egg in a Hole Bagel
8 servings
4 whole wheat bagels, halved 8 large eggs 4 tablespoons mayonnaise 1 cup baby spinach, thinly sliced, divided Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed 1/2 cup jarred roasted red peppers, finely chopped Chopped parsley (optional garnish) Lemon zest (optional garnish) Lemon juice (optional garnish)
1. Preheat oven to 375 F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. 2. Use a 2- or 21/2-inch round cookie or biscuit cutter to create a larger hole (it should be just big enough for an egg to fit). Spread mayonnaise over cut sides of bagel halves and press firmly, mayo side down, onto the baking sheet. 3. Stuff a little spinach in the bottom of each hole (this will help hold the egg in) then crack an egg into each center. Season with salt and pepper then top each egg with remaining spinach, capers and roasted red peppers. Bake until egg whites are set and yolk is cooked to preferred doneness, about 12 to 15 minutes. 4. For optional garnish: Toss parsley with lemon zest and lemon juice in a small bowl. Use as a garnish just before serving.
Note: Save bagel cutouts and toast to enjoy alongside bagels.
