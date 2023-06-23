eEdition working once again in app News-Press NOW Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The eEdition is available in the app after a temporary outage.You can also, as always, access the eEdition directly through newspressnow.com/eedition.This link can be accessed on desktop or mobile.Thank you for your patience and thank you for reading! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Software Computer Science Database × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +3 Local News Missouri adopts broad transgender-related bans +9 Sports Mustangs back to winning ways after non-conference victory against Ban Johnson Military Rosecrans making progress on major upgrades Public Safety Overnight police operation leads to multiple arrests, car stops More Local News → 1:09 Friday Morning Weather Forecast 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
