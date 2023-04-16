Pirates Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman follows through on a walk-off single during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe (0-1) and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle.

