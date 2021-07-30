ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Wade LeBlanc pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Friday night.
LeBlanc matched a season-high in innings pitched. He worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth, and stranded six baserunners in the first four innings.
Ryan Helsley (6-4) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes worked the eighth and ninth, respectively.
Edman’s bases-clearing double off Tyler Duffey (2-3) broke a 1-all tie in the sixth, hitting the right field foul line before going into the corner. It was Edman’s second three-RBI game this season, and first since May 19 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Nolan Arenado added an RBI single in the seventh. He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.
Griffin Jax, who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul prior to the game, allowed just two hits in a season-high five innings. His only blemish was yielding a sacrifice fly to Harrison Bader that scored Tyler O’Neill in the fourth.
Andrelton Simmons snapped a 0-for-9 streak with an RBI single that gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the second.
Milestone
Paul Goldschmidt collected career hit 1,500 with a single in the sixth.
