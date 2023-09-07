ratatouille

Vegetables are an important component of a nutritious diet because they are full of vitamins and minerals. According to the online medical resource Healthline, vegetables also are loaded with antioxidants and other plant compounds that help fight free radicals that damage cells.

Vegetable serving sizes typically range from 1/2 cup to 1 cup. The Mayo Clinic and other health organizations recommend three to four servings of vegetables per day. One way to ensure that vegetables are a primary part of your diet is to incorporate vegetable-rich dishes, such as ratatouille, into your weekly menu. Ratatouille is a vegetable casserole, and there are many different recipes for this beloved, flavorful dish. Julia Child's incarnation is a standard. Enjoy it, courtesy of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" (Knoph) by Simone Beck, Louisette Bertholle and Julia Child.

