An InterServ sign is shown outside the organization's building on 5400 King Hill Avenue. The Eastside Lions Club is starting off the new year by volunteering at St. Joseph’s InterServ Food Pantry Program on Jan. 19.
The Lions in Action will also be donating $2000 through the Lions Clubs International Foundation. This will help provide approximately 60 families with perishable and non-perishable food items. This will be the first of many volunteer opportunities and donations the Eastside Lions will make throughout the year.
InterServ’s food pantry is free and available to anyone in need.
The food pantry not only services those qualifying for commodity food orders but also those who have found themselves with limited food resources for the month and in need of emergency food.
InterServ’s mission of conducting the Food Pantry is to help assure that individuals and families with limited resources can meet their basic needs and move towards achieving stability in their lives
If anyone would like to know more about the Eastside Lions and possibly be a member you are welcome to join us any Wednesday, 8 A.M. at Perkins Restaurant.
