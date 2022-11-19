East Buchanan’s state title defense remains on go after defeating Gallatin 14-6 in the Class 1 state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
The low-scoring affair saw East Buchanan held to their lowest point total in any game this season, but still able to claim victory. Junior running back Trevor led the Bulldog offense with two rushing touchdowns in the contest. Klein and many of his fellow teammates advance to their second consecutive state semifinals.
“It still kinda feels the same, but you know, it's always good to go back to the semifinals,” Klein said.
Both defenses held stout, keeping each other scoreless in the first quarter, but Gallatin was able to strike first on a one-yard touchdown run by senior Payton Feiden in the second quarter. The score was the first time East Buchanan had surrendered any points to an opponent since Oct. 14. Head coach Dan Ritter of East Buchanan credited Gallatin for the hard-fought battle after the game and spoke highly of the resilience of his team’s defense.
“They have a pretty dynamic offense where they can run or pass and they had a few things going early, but we just refused to let them into the end zone more than once,” Ritter said. “That's a good defensive performance. It wasn’t a shutout, but we’re proud of them.”
East Buchanan would respond to the Gallatin score in the second quarter with a Klein touchdown run from eight yards out with just under a minute left in the first half to take a 7-6 lead into the break.
Both teams would go scoreless in the third quarter as well. Each team had a fourth-down stop to get the ball back for their respective offenses in the quarter and kept each other from adding any more points.
With under seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter and the game still for the taking for either team, East Buchanan would capitalize on a short punt from Gallatin that set them up near mid field.
Klein would take the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive 48 yards down the sideline for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Both of the junior’s touchdowns and biggest runs came from rushes outside the tackle. Klein credited the opposing defensive front for limiting his chances at huge chunk plays up the middle.
“Gallatin definitely did a good job with the interior lineman. The outside was working, the receivers were blocking, guards were pulling outside and that’s just where the holes were today,” Klein said.
East Buchanan will face Duchesne in the Class 1 state semifinals next Saturday at 2 p.m. on their home field for a chance to move on to the state championship.
