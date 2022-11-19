Trevor Klein

East Buchanan junior running back Trevor Klein rushes for a touchdown versus Gallatin on Saturday in the Class 1 state quarterfinals

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

East Buchanan’s state title defense remains on go after defeating Gallatin 14-6 in the Class 1 state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

The low-scoring affair saw East Buchanan held to their lowest point total in any game this season, but still able to claim victory. Junior running back Trevor led the Bulldog offense with two rushing touchdowns in the contest. Klein and many of his fellow teammates advance to their second consecutive state semifinals.

