LIBERTY, Mo. — Winning by double digits in the first two rounds of the Class 2 state tournament wasn’t something the Bulldogs are known for — until this year when they did just that to book their trip to Springfield, Missouri.

East Buchanan won in dominant fashion over Miller, 51-41, and now the Bulldogs will play under the bright lights in the Hammons Center. The Bulldogs (27-3) were once again led by freshman Gracie Kelsey, as this time she scored 24 points. After scoring 21 on Wednesday against Wellington-Napoleon, Kelsey and her teammates had an idea that working inside the paint would pay off once again.

“Well, they did a really good job,” Kelsey said. “They let me repost and get the ball back, and they made room for me. They just did a good job.”

As for knocking off Napoleon — who was previously 26-0 — and Miller (25-6) in a span of four days, Kelsey believes all of this success is due to her team’s cohesiveness.

“I think it says we just work together, and we aren’t selfish and we don’t go one person at a time,” Kelsey said. “We all stick together, and we do it well.”

This trip to Springfield will be something like Kelsey and the Bulldogs have never seen before, and the electricity in the locker room after the game is proof of that given what coach Cori Elms said to her team.

“We’re excited. We’ve never been before,” Kelsey said. “It’s just going to be a good journey. She’s proud of us.”

The exhilaration and pride almost never came. Things looked dicey for the Bulldogs after Miller outscored East Buch 18-8 in the third quarter and narrowed it to a 32-28 game in the fourth quarter. Elms knew Miller would get its due at some point.

“They started hitting,” Elms said. “They’re tough, especially with the ability to drive, shoot the three. They have a couple of young girls that don’t normally get a lot of shots — they hit some big shots.”

The Cardinals made it interesting in the fourth after hitting some clutch 3-pointers to stay in the game, but once senior Audrey Elifrits found her groove with a crisp three, it was all Bulldogs. Elifrits scored nine on the afternoon, but none were more important than her late trey, emphatically heating up the rest of her team and icing Miller — a two-for-one special.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say just that shot, but being able to know we have an answer for stuff and when they’re bringing their game, we’ll bring it down better,” Elifrits said.

Despite a packed house, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the semifinals. This is something Elms and company have strived for all season, and now that they’re there, they’re fine with improvising along the way.

“I’m so excited for them,” Elms said. “It was an incredible feeling. They’ve worked really hard. It can be a little intimidating to play in front of that kind of atmosphere. I just think it’s been a good season. That was a goal for us to get there, but now we need a new goal.”

East Buch plays Oran — another 25-5 team — this Friday at 2:40 p.m. at the Hammons Center in Springfield.