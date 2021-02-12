NEW YORK | Kevin Durant has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets and will be able to play Saturday in his return to Golden State.

Durant missed three games for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons and faced a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being a close contact of a team employee who tested positive for the virus.

The star forward continued to test negative during his absence and was able to return to practice Friday.

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors, winning NBA titles in the first two before rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He left shortly after to sign with the Nets.