Joan Cohrs missed her chance to grab a prescription at her usual drugstore by about 30 seconds.
Cohrs walked up to the counter of an Indianapolis CVS pharmacy shortly after a metal curtain descended, closing it for lunch. She didn’t mind. The 60-year-old said she feels compassion for people in health care.
“They definitely need a break,” said Cohrs, who was working at an assisted living facility when COVID-19 hit.
A rush of vaccines, virus tests and a busy flu season started overwhelming pharmacies more than a year ago, forcing many to temporarily close when workers weren’t available.
Major drugstore chains have raised pay and dangled signing bonuses to add employees. They’re also emphasizing the lunch breaks and sending routine prescription work to other locations to improve conditions in their pandemic-battered pharmacies.
Still, temporary closures persist, and experts say bigger changes are needed.
Drugstores rely on pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to fill prescriptions, answer phones, work the drive-thru window, administer vaccines and give tests.
They also ask them to manage a growing amount of patient health. Pharmacists in many stores now help people quit smoking and monitor their blood sugar. And companies like Walgreens are pushing them to work more with primary care doctors.
Pharmacists also can now test for COVID-19 and then prescribe medicine, a process that might take 20 minutes or more.
Giving pharmacists a chance to have a bigger impact on public health is “awesome,” said Stefanie Ferreri, a University of North Carolina pharmacy professor. But she added that “the workforce wasn’t quite ready.”
The number of job postings for retail pharmacists rose 63% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Pharmacy Workforce Center, a non-profit that tracks openings.
Walgreens leaders said Thursday that they added a net total of 600 pharmacists in the recently completed fiscal first quarter. But staff shortages still force the chain to reduce hours at some pharmacies.
In addition to employee shortages, drugstores also are dealing with thin prescription reimbursement. That makes it hard to raise pay to compete for employees, said Douglas Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association.
Walgreens is opening processing centers to help fill some of the routine prescriptions that stores get from patients with chronic conditions. Company leaders expect these centers to eventually take over about half the prescription volume from their stores.
CVS Health is trying to spread data entry and prescription verification work to different locations to ease the load at busy stores.
Tanoe, 35, said she left drugstores in 2021 to work at a hospital because the demands were getting “impossible.” She and others say bolder steps are needed to improve the pharmacies. Pharmacists should have the ability to temporarily close counters or cancel some vaccination appointments when workloads get overwhelming, Tanoe said.
“A pharmacist whose license is on the line has to be the one to navigate and to dictate what is happening in the pharmacy on a daily function,” she said.
He also said drugstores simply need more employees behind the counter if they add services. He noted that the bigger chains are more prone to running drugstores with only one pharmacist.
