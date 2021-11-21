With Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people are preparing for a long drive to spend time with their loved ones. But as many drivers have already noticed, gas prices are higher than last year.
According to data from the American Automobile Association, the average rate for gas in Missouri is $3.073, with Missouri being one of the states with lower prices than the national gas price of $3.408. Furthermore, AAA lists Buchanan County’s average gas prices at $3.008, and Andrew County’s at $3.009.
Despite this, Missouri has still seen an overall gas price increase.
Humberto Castillo, who was on his way home to Clarksville, Minnesota, said there is not a big difference in gas prices in Minnesota compared to Missouri. Back in his home state, he said prices are around $3.25. According to the AAA, Minnesota’s average gas price is $3.168.
“(The gas prices) varies, goes up and down every day,” Castillo said. “But it doesn’t go down. Keeps going up and up everyday.”
As a college student, he said it is hard for him when gas prices rise. He said it costs around $40 to fill up his “little car” after a week or so of driving. For vacations, he said it would be too expensive to drive.
“Two years ago, (I) came down to Texas from Minnesota. We only wasted $100,” Castillo said. “So now, it would be about $200 to $300. So, I mean, it’s real expensive. It’s been a big impact not just (for) me, but the whole county.”
Kenny Atkins, who is a St. Joseph native, said the gas prices have impacted him a little bit.
“I have to be carpooled or consider where I go more carefully than I used to about a year ago. That’s been the biggest difference,” he said. “Traveling around in a truck isn’t very economical with the gas prices still high.”
John Van Eaton, who was visiting town from Waterloo, Iowa, said he travels less and doesn’t participate in the activities he wants to do because of the price increases.
“The less I have to pay (for gas), the happier I am,” he said.
