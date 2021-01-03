Now that St. Joseph has gotten it's first taste of winter weather, it’s imperative drivers know what their vehicles need for the harsher conditions.

Matthew Huey is a local technician for Firestone Complete Auto Care, located at 3805 Frederick Ave. He says driving in the beginning of winter can be scary and the snow isn’t going away anytime soon, but there are things drivers can check before hitting the roads.

He says checking all fluid levels such as oil, transmission fluid and power steering can be vital in making sure an engine is healthy and clean.

He also recommends the right tires be on your vehicle before hitting the streets.

“I would recommend making sure you have very good, practical tires like either all-weather or all-season tires — preferably a tire that is better suited for snow and ice conditions, especially with how the temperatures are dropping,” Huey said.

In the case of manual vehicles, drivers can ensure the best traction by keeping their car in first gear. Also, utilizing the process of engine braking — releasing the accelerator and shifting down through gears — can provide secure braking for snow and especially icy conditions.

As far as a don’ts for drivers go, topping off coolant reservoir with water can be disastrous as temperatures begin freezing at 32 degrees. Also, in regards to fixing flat tires, the solutions may not always be the quickest.

“Get it properly fixed at a proper shop. Don’t use the ‘fix-a-flat,’ because whenever that happens and you want to bring it for a flat repair, the patch plug won’t stick. So for that, I’d recommend a new tire,” Huey said.