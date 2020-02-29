The 2020 Kia Telluride is a new three-row SUV with a squared-off rugged look and the appearance of a vehicle ready to take on the toughest of terrains.

So how does this new beast work out?

The 3.8-liter V-6 provides 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It offers great performance from a standing start — 0 to 60 in 7.2 seconds, according to Motor Trend. The Kia is definitely losing this race.

But as my time in the Mazda3 reminded me, driving is about more than just starting from a red light as fast as possible; it’s about being comfortable accessing interstate highways and passing before the left lane closes.

In those areas, the Telluride shines. We loaded the three-row up with four people, and performance never seemed to suffer. (I only wish I could have arranged more passengers, but it was not to be.)

The Telluride’s handling impressed me right out of the starting gate. It runs rings around the Kia Sorento for road handling and ride. The country road that leads out of our development features several uneven turns and dips, and the Telluride didn’t feel wobbly or bouncy over any of them.

A rare trip along a horrible stretch of Pennsylvania highway from King of Prussia to Reading was smoothed out by the Telluride suspension. (By the way, folks commuting there really need to demand a new road.)

Handling was confident for a large SUV, and Sport mode didn’t offer sportiness so much as the feel of control. Smart mode also made for decent ride; Eco mode sapped a lot of the power.

For weekenders, the Telluride can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The Telluride featured Kia’s Highway Driving Assist, which is a subtle form of lane-keeping that works pretty nicely. A small green steering wheel icon alerts the driver when the system is active, and then steering becomes much easier. (It can actually steer itself, but I wouldn’t recommend it.)

The 8-speed automatic transmission worked flawlessly throughout the week of testing. Its shift capability is only through the shift lever, but it functioned nicely as well, although rowing is a bit of a pain.

We managed to visit with Sturgis Brother 1.0 and his better half and did a side-by-side comparison with his Durango. While the Durango offers four-wheel drive and more heavy-duty capabilities, the Telluride is more accessible from the street. It also offers more legroom for second-row passengers.

The middle-row captain chairs move forward and back for maximum passenger room. Headroom, foot room, and legroom are all quite nice. The Nappa leather seats offer heating and cooling in first and second rows, part of the $2,000 SX Prestige Package, which also adds head-up display, and rain-sensing wipers. (Boo! These never work right.)

Rear-seat passengers will be a little cramped, with tight knees, feet and heads. I’d like to see three people sit comfortably side by side back there as well.

The Telluride features many of Kia’s tried-and-true features, from the speedometer typeface to the function of the information systems. It’s clear and easy to operate.

The infotainment system also resembles most other Kias, and the touchscreen functions well. Dials control volume and tuning, and big, unfussy buttons change the source and function easily.

The stereo performance is about an A-; songs sound clear and well-reproduced but don’t have that certain goose-bump inducement, which is more a luxury-brand item.

I averaged about 21 mpg in week that included a lot of time on country roads in northern Pennsylvania (forgot my EZ Pass!) and a lot of stop-and-go traffic as well. Feed the Telluride whatever.

If you don’t need the full complement of towing features of a Ford Expedition or a Toyota Sequoia, the Telluride will just be so much easier to live with on a daily basis.