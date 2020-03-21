The Jeep Wrangler is a marvelous paradox.

The World War II-inspired vehicle of yore is now the halo car for the best-known lineup of family SUVs in peacetime. It’s coveted by youth, yet has sticker prices only well-heeled grownups can afford. Its latest, the fourth-generation JL model (introduced in 2018), is so rugged it can run through brick walls, but boasts the nameplate’s most sophisticated electronics to date with Uconnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay connectivity and eight-speaker stereo system.

Now comes the first diesel-powered Wrangler. Hold the paradoxes. This may be the most harmonious marriage of Wrangler and drivetrain ever.

The 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel offered on the Wrangler joins the standard 3.6-liter V-6 and 2.0-liter hybrid turbo-4 that hit the market a year ago. The 3.6-liter engine is a reliable old nail that has been pushing Wrangler over boulders since 2012. The “eTorque” mild-hybrid (so-named because it gets 48-volt battery assist) turbo-4 was introduced to impress Washington’s fuel-economy nannies.

If fuel economy is your thing in an off-road Wrangler, then get the diesel. It will use less fuel while pulling stumps out of the ground.

With a jaw-dropping 442 pound-feet of torque, the turbodiesel is the same oil-burner that powers the hulking Ram 1500. But where the pickup has become a ridiculously refined ocean liner (notice trucks these days are as quiet inside as luxury cars?), the Wrangler is still at heart a musclebound, gravel-voiced Army dude.

Sure, the Jeep’s been refined with all the electronic gizmos I listed up top — but this is still a vehicle designed to shed its doors and flatten the windshield so you can get close to nature. You can only insulate an interior so much when its doors are hanging off removable screws and the roof is a plastic cover clipped on to a giant rollbar.

I used to haul my race cars behind an old Ram 3500 diesel that sounded like it was chewing nails for breakfast. The Wrangler diesel reminds of that old bull (absent the idle rattle that has been nicely refined).

Unlike the 2020 Ram, which purrs so quietly it might be called the 2020 Kitty, the Wrangler’s diesel grunt is apparent as soon as you nail the throttle. Only wind noise over 70 mph will drown it out. It feels genuine. Jeep-like.

It also sports serious torque. Despite weighing 10% more than the V-6 gas model, my 4,862-pound Wrangler diesel porker had 70% more torque. It jumped out of stoplights. All that twist will really come in handy off-road when you need to claw up a hill, churn out of a muddy gulch or pull a buddy out of a ditch.

But given the diesel’s stiff price tag, I’m betting it’ll see more use on tony suburban dirt roads than in back-country off-roading.

So I did a day’s grunting around the tony, rutted roads of Oakland County, Michigan.

That’s where my four-wheel drive, $60,000 Wrangler Rubicon diesel comes in. It looks even better dirty. Loaded to the gills with all the goodies, it costs $6,000 more than the gas-powered V-6-equipped model.

True to Jeep’s raw heritage, I stopped to mechanically select four-wheel drive via a second shifter in the console. Then the little tank happily chewed up the terrain, its 10.8-inch ride-height well clear of ground nuisances.

The diesel’s 442 pound-feet of torque is also well beyond the 295 pound-feet of the hybrid turbo-4, which is $4,500 cheaper. You’ll never get back the diesel’s price premium over the turbo-4 in gas savings, but dang if the diesel growl doesn’t fit the Wrangler’s tough-guy trucker mood better than the common gurgle of the four-cylinder.

Long trips can be tight, especially for the broad of shoulder. For your 6-foot-5 basketball-playing tester, the Wrangler is narrow inside. And with the rollcage overhead, getting in and out requires care.

Driving the Wrangler is a visceral experience. The exterior oozes macho with big hood vents to better circulate engine air. The classic round lights and seven-slot grille are right out of a World War II history book.