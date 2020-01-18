For the 2019 model, the Ford F-150 pickup from America’s truck leader has some exciting upgrades and additions.

Tough, smart and capable, the F-150 has class-leading capability, outperforming others whether hauling cargo in the bed or towing a trailer, making the toughest task look easy on the job or on a fun weekend.

With seven trims available, priced from $28,155 to $67,135, there is an F-150 for any need.

The F-150 is popular with work fleets and offers options such as Ford Telematic Prep to monitor vehicles with GPS tracing and geofencing on a live map, get live vehicle health alerts, set reminders for service or inspection, monitor fuel usage, and monitor driver behavior to help improve safety.

My F-150 Lariat Supercrew ($47,985) had a second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine with start/stop technology, more horsepower (375) and best-in-class 470 foot-pounds of torque.

Improvements include Ford-first port fuel and direct injection with two injectors per cylinder to improve power and efficiency, all-new twin turbos for greater on-demand power, and a more-responsive high-end-efficient 10-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul, Snow/Wet, Eco Select and Sport modes.

The advanced 10-speed transmission brings improved performance and enhanced acceleration compared with the six-speed it replaced, as well as three overdrive gears.

Two-speed automatic four-wheel drive with neutral towing capacity is standard for 4WD F-150s. Shift-on-the-fly allows changing from two-wheel drive to 4WD low or high with the turn of a dial. My Lariat also had automatic 4WD.

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go ($1,250) maintained a set speed and distance from the vehicle ahead, automatically accelerating and braking, even coming to a complete stop in traffic and resuming when traffic resumed. If stopped for more than three seconds, driver intervention is necessary.

My Lariat had most of the basic features and equipment everyone expects, and added lots of packages and options, starting with a Lariat Series package for $7,050 with Blind Spot Information System/Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Tow Monitoring (for the trailer as well as the vehicle); remote start system with remote tailgate release; reverse sensing system (detects objects while slowly reversing, an audible signal increases in frequency and volume); LED side-mirror spotlights for working after dark; and a 110-volt outlet.

Also included were a universal garage door opener; leather-trimmed bucket seats — heated/ventilated 10-way driver/passenger seats with power lumbar and memory driver’s seat; heated steering wheel; LED fog lights; heated second-row seats; power tilt/telescoping steering column with memory; quad beam LED headlights and taillights;rain-sensing wipers, and windshield wiper de-icer.

The included B&O sound system brought a customized audio experience with specifically tailored speaker placement, tuning, and calibration; monitoring background noise; up to 1,000 watts of power and 10 speakers.

A Lariat Sport Appearance package ($300) added 18-inch, six-spoke machined-aluminum wheels with Magnetic (dark gray) painted pockets, all-season/all-terrain tires, body color grille (Magma Red, deep brownish red with red flecks) with two large bars/four minor bars, black surround and black mesh, body-color bumpers, FX 4WD Off- Road box side decals, bucket seats, chrome single-tip exhaust, and unique interior finish (subtle gray basket-weave design).

Automatic on/off headlights with automatic high beams and daytime running lights worked with the rain-sensing wipers, turning on when the wipers were activated. Two large chrome tow hooks were located near the outer bumper.

The cargo box featured Box Link, a flexible, configurable system to secure accessories such as ramps, storage bins, dividers and much more.

My Lariat had four cleats, locked into place on the bed sides, capable of holding 275 pounds across the box and 600 pounds diagonally.

Standard were four fixed floor tie-downs, a center high-mounted stop light with integrated cargo lamp, LED lights near the tailgate, power tailgate lock, and a power-sliding tinted rear glass with defroster. A spray-in Toughbed bedliner ($595) protected the bed from scratches when I hauled a load to the dump.

Power Deployable Running Boards — one of my favorite features ($995) — extended when a door opened. The twin-panel power moon roof ($1,495) offered a more-expansive sky view.