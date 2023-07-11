Smoothies can be fast and refreshing any time of day. Because they feature a blend of vitamin- and nutrient-rich ingredients all in one convenient package, smoothies tend to be nutritional powerhouses.
Blueberries are a great addition to smoothies because of their many benefits. Blueberries have a score of 53 on the glycemic index, which is relatively low. They won’t cause major spikes in blood sugar levels. Blueberries also have a moderate amount of fiber, helping you to feel fuller. These berries also are a good source of vitamin K1, vitamin C, manganese, and also have small amounts of vitamin E. Full of antioxidants, blueberries can help keep immune systems running smoothly.
To get an ample dose of blueberries, in addition to many other healthy ingredients, try this “E-Licious Pastel Punch Smoothie” from “Super Smoothies” (Crestline) by Ellen Brown. Vitamin E is the star of this mixture, which helps neutralize free radicals.
E-Licious Pastel Punch Smoothie
Yield: Four 1-cup servings
1 cup purple grape juice
½ cup pomegranate juice
½ cup silken tofu
½ cup shelled sunflower seeds
1 4-ounce container blueberry
low-fat yogurt
1 medium banana, peeled and sliced
½ cup blueberries, frozen
½ cup raspberries, frozen
½ cup vanilla frozen yogurt
16 fresh blueberries or raspberries threaded onto four skewers for garnish (optional)
Combine grape juice, pomegranate juice, tofu, sunflower seeds, yogurt and banana in a blender or smoothie maker. Blend on high speed for 45 seconds, or until mixture is puréed and smooth. Add blueberries, raspberries and frozen yogurt, and blend on high speed again until mixture is smooth. Serve immediately, garnished with berry skewers, if desired.
