Aaron Fritz says he knows how to get his football team going.
The head coach of the Mid-Buchanan Dragons started off practice this week by playing “Five Minutes of Funk” by Whodini and bantering about fantasy football with his team. He says that's part of his style, his team works hard and has fun.
“We get after it too, and we mix it up with what we’re doing,” Fritz said. “In different parts of the game, different things are going to happen. You’ve got to make sure you’re doing your job at all times.”
This style has paid dividends, as the Dragons have run out to a 6-0 start on the 2022 season. The team is firing on all cylinders, averaging 38 points a game while shutting out two opponents.
“The last few years we’ve gotten hot to start,” senior Jackson Wahlgren said. “We just need to keep it rolling.”
Much of this early success can be attributed to the team’s intense offseason regimen. For the Dragons, offseason workouts aren't extra credit, rather an expectation.
“We had 13 guys that were 100%, and that’s a huge deal,” Fritz said. “We’re not just a Monday-Thursday or three days a week. We do five days a week.”
This mentality has been passed down through several talented senior classes, and this year it’s been the likes of Wahlgren and senior Xavier Amambula that lead the underclassmen by example.
“It’s pretty big,” Wahlgren said. “If more older guys have 100% attendance, the younger guys are going to look at that and they’re going to want to do the exact same thing we’re doing.”
“When I was an underclassmen, I always looked up to those older guys,” added Amambula. “They made it to where it was not okay to miss any day. That’s just the culture here.”
That culture has led to immense success in recent years. The Dragons have a combined 41-4 record since the 2019-20 season. They’ve qualified for State semifinals twice in the past five years.
Last year’s Dragon football team was as talented as any in this era. The team cruised to a 10-0 start. However, the season ended in the district championship as arch-rival East Buchanan defeated them, 35-21, en route to a state championship.
The two Class 1, District 8 schools will have a rematch in two weeks.
Undoubtedly, Fritz and the Dragons remember the feeling of that loss and the feeling of seeing their rival school win a state championship that might have been theirs.
However, that’s not on their minds. All that matters is the next task at hand, Friday night's game at Penney High School in Hamilton, Missouri.
“We’re worried about Hamilton,” Fritz said. “That’s who we’re worried about. That’s who we have to go out and tackle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.