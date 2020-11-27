Downtown traffic signals continue to be replaced with stop signs

Downtown St. Joseph, continues to undergo changes at various intersections in order to remove traffic signals and replace them with stop signs instead.

Removal of traffic signals in the Central Business District emerged after it was determined they were no longer needed after decades of use according to a study conducted by Synder & Associates.

The public works department plans to move into the third phase of removing traffic signals downtown beginning Monday, November 30.

This third phase will take place on Jules Street at the crossing of 4th, 5th and 6th streets. At each intersection there will be signs labeled, ‘Signal Removal Study Underway’ to help drivers identify the removal process taking place.

Changes motorists will begin to see are either two-way stops or four-way stops. However, these plans for each intersection will differ in order to determine the best pattern based on flow of traffic and safety.

Local downtown business owner, Diane Cudworth, of Downtown Frames believes removing the traffic signals will help to not only keep pedestrians safer, but also drivers.

The removal of traffic signals doesn’t just benefit the safety of drivers or pedestrians, but it also can be beneficial to downtown businesses according to Cudworth.

“People just kind of go through the stop lights right now and don’t enjoy the atmosphere we are building downtown,” said Cudworth. "There's lots going on down here...several shops and lots of restaurants."

The traffic signals in these intersections will flash along with stop signs and warnings of ‘Stop Ahead’ markers on the pavement when approaching these stop signs.

Drivers can expect to experience flashing signals for three months until they are considered out of service and stop signs will take its place.

These plans are subject to change so the public works department will continue to monitor traffic during the transition period as drivers adjust to the use of stop signs.

The removal of traffic signals downtown may be difficult for many to get used to, so exercising even more caution than normal while driving in the area may be necessary.

