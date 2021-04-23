After nearly two years of vacancy, the old food kitchen at 510 Edmond St. Downtown is under new ownership. The sale closed this week, and now belongs to local couple Will and Amanda Unzicker.

Both Will and Amanda were born and raised in the area, but after a stint in Columbia, they came back home and knew they wanted to give back to the community. They work for a paint shop, and are very familiar with renovations. The new owners hope that this space is one that can bring even more character to St. Joseph.

“We wanted to, kind of, invest in the community,” Will Unzicker said. “We wanted to be a part of growing St. Joe and making it better. This street right here is kind of an eyesore, so we want to bring people more to this area.”

Their plan is to turn the space into two separate shops and bring in two local businesses, but they won’t give details on specifics just yet.

“We already have someone picked out and she’s awesome,” Amanda Unzicker said. “We brought her into the space just to check it out before we closed on it, and just, kind of, talked about ideas, brainstormed. And seeing her eyes light up and get excited is just really special.”

The two are very excited for what’s ahead, and hope to have at least one side of the building open in two to three months. They popped the champagne, and celebrated in the empty space this week as a family, with their infant daughter sporting her “I’m proud of you, Dad!” onesie.