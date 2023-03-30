From spots for families to enjoy to business growth, signs of progress have been seen throughout the community during the past year.
One of the most exciting projects is the Children's Discovery Center, which is under development in Downtown St. Joseph at 521 Felix St. in the old Plymouth Building. The Mosaic Life Care Foundation spent years gathering input from families and children, who were invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility in November.
When complete, the Children’s Discovery Center will include 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, a birth-to-18-month space, a rooftop exploratorium, a gift shop and a café, all to help educate children about healthy lifestyles.
Mosaic already owned the Plymouth Building and was interested in housing the Discovery Center there because of the high ceilings and spacious layout.
“All the way through the Discovery Center you will see extremely high ceilings which accommodate many of the exhibits and the plans that we have for the building,” Julie Gaddie, the president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said in a November interview.
American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city and county along with private donations and funding are being used for the project.
With construction already underway, the Children’s Discovery Center is set to open in the fall of 2024 in the 114-year-old building. The center is expected to bring in nearly 60,000 visitors.
Interior improvements also are nearing completion at the Civic Arena, which recently hosted the NCAA Division II women’s basketball Elite Eight tournament.
Renovations have ranged from fixing the sidewalk outside to adding new seats, flooring, lighting and a scoreboard inside.
“Nostalgia is a hard thing to beat sometimes, but when they come and see the capabilities of this new video board, I think they’re going to be impressed,” said Jeff Atkins, assistant director of the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department in a February interview. “We’re competing with these more modern facilities and we were lagging behind. And with the new LED lighting, with the new video capabilities of the scoreboard, the new seating, hopefully, we’ll be repainting soon just to give us a brighter, fresher look. Hopefully, we’ll start becoming more attractive to the promoters again and we’ll have them lining up here wanting to bring shows up to St. Joe.”
And across the street, developers have announced a new 150-room Courtyard by Marriott will take the place of the former Red Lion at 102 S. Third St. The current structure will be demolished and a modern new hotel including a bistro, fitness room, business center and conference space will take its place. Construction is expected to start in May with the hope of opening the hotel’s doors in 2024.
BUSINESS EXPANSIONS
A number of businesses have been growing their operations around the area.
Last summer, Team Perka completed the first phase of an expansion to its facility at 1111 Alabama St., where it manufactures, distributes and markets steel frames and building structures for agricultural, commercial and individual use. The company completed a 3,600-square-foot addition for storage, allowing it to free up existing space for new production equipment and workers.
The second phase will further increase space to bring in new equipment for metal roll-forming, allowing more sheeting and trim to be produced in-house. All told, the company plans to invest more than $1 million.
A new Peterbilt services and maintenance facility celebrated its ribbon-cutting in early March. The facility, at 3803 Fox Hill Drive, is a $4.9 million investment, will add at least four jobs to the community.
Peterbilt benefited from the City of St. Joseph Enhanced Enterprise Zone program, which provides a 50/50 tax abatement on real property improvements through July 5, 2030. It also took part in the Missouri Works program, which is a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation, according to the release.
And Downtown, work continues on an expansion at Hillyard, Inc. involving the former Wire Rope Co. property, which is adjacent to the company's current facility.
Blake Roth, Hillyard Inc.’s, chief manufacturing officer, said in January that everything is running smoothly on the project and company leaders are excited about the official opening.
”The building will be done late this spring, early this summer, and we should be moving in an operational way next fall,” Roth said. “We’re excited to be opening a new modern distribution center and we’re excited to be in Downtown St. Joseph. And we’re very happy to be able to retain those jobs here in St. Joseph.”
EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS
Hillyard Tch
The City Council unanimously approved funding earlier this month that puts a workforce training center closer to reality at Missouri Western State University.
The council approved $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a Convergent Technology Alliance Center at Missouri Western. The university is pooling $12 million from the state, local governments and higher education to build the facility on the west side of Interstate 29 near the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator.
“The city’s commitment gets us so much closer with our own funding,” Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, the president of Missouri Western, said. “This will provide opportunities to get that highly skilled, technical workforce in place.”
Kennedy describes the facility, known as CTAC, as a 20,000-square-foot learning laboratory that will partner with North Central Missouri College and local industry to provide hands-on training for students in degree pathways. It will focus on high-demand positions in skilled manufacturing, construction and information technology fields like cybersecurity. It will serve students who want to enter the workforce and those who want to go on to attain an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
