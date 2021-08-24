OMAHA, Neb. — The health department for Douglas County — Nebraska's most populous with more than 580,000 people — has asked the state for approval to issue a countywide mandate requiring people to wear face masks indoors.
If approved, the order would apply not only to businesses, but to schools within the county's borders, as well.
Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse told the County Board on Tuesday that she had sent a letter to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services seeking approval for the mask order, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Huse said the order, if approved, would require masking indoors of every person over the age of 5 until community transmission drops below the substantial category and until eight weeks past the time a COVID vaccine is approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who oversees the state Health and Human Services Department, has steadfastly opposed mask mandates, even as COVID-19 cases have soared.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from more than 374.14 new cases per day on Aug. 8 to nearly 728 new cases per day by Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The Douglas County Health Department reported that as of late Monday afternoon, hospital bed in the count were 80% full, with 284 beds available and adult ICU beds at 81% capacity with 58 beds available.
