BRUSSELS — The European Union, the U.S. and dozens of other nations pledged $6.4 billion in aid Tuesday to help tackle war-ravaged Syria’s deepening humanitarian and economic crises and assist neighboring countries hosting refugees, coming up short of the $10 billion the U.N. had hoped for.

The promise of aid came on the final day of an annual conference co-hosted by the United Nations and the EU amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic. The conflict in Syria has entered its 11th year with no political solution in sight.

Announcing the total pledge, EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said that besides the grants, financial institutions and donors offered loans amounting to $7 billion.

“A decade after Syrians peacefully took to the streets asking for freedom, justice and economic perspectives, those demands are still unmet and the country is in chaos,” said Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat.

The EU said it committed to $4.3 billion for 2021 and beyond, with $1.31 billion coming from the bloc’s executive arm and $3 billion from the 27 EU member states.

The global pledges were lower than last year’s total of $7.7 billion. Before the conference, the U.N. and other aid groups had said they were seeking more than $4 billion for aid to Syria, their biggest appeal yet. Another $5.8 billion was requested for nearly 6 million Syrian refugees who fled their homeland.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced more than $596 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance for 2021. The State Department said the aid will benefit people in Syria and refugees in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

The decade of bloodshed in Syria has killed more than a half million people and sparked an exodus of refugees that has destabilized neighboring countries and impacted Europe. According to the U.N., 13.4 million people in Syria — more than half the country’s pre-war population — need assistance.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Syria’s humanitarian situation has worsened. The local currency has crashed and food prices have soared — increasing by 222% from last year. Nine out of 10 people live below the poverty line and in northwestern Syria, an area that is held by the rebels, close to three-quarters of the 4.3 million residents are food insecure.