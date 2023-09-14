APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill during a stop at the Alpha Gamma Rho, agricultural fraternity, at Iowa State University before a college football game between Iowa State and Iowa on Sept. 9 in Ames, Iowa.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — A last-minute legal challenge by Donald Trump ‘s lawyers could disrupt a trial scheduled for next month in the New York attorney general’s business fraud lawsuit against the former president and his company.

A state appeals court judge on Thursday ordered a potential postponement of the non-jury trial, scheduled to start Oct. 2, after Trump’s lawyers filed a lawsuit accusing the trial judge, Arthur Engoron, of repeatedly abusing his authority.

