Ireland Trump

Former US president Donald Trump drives in a buggy during a round of golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel on Thursday in Doonbeg, Ireland.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Donald Trump 's lawyers have asked a federal court to take control of his New York City criminal case. They argued Thursday that the former president can't be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was brought because the alleged conduct occurred while he was in office.

In court papers, Trump's lawyers said the criminal case "involves important federal questions," including alleged violations of federal election law. Federal officers, including former presidents, have the right to be tried in federal court for charges arising from "conduct performed while in office," the lawyers argued.

