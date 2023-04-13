US Abortion Pills Ruling

Bottles of abortion pills mifepristone, left, and misoprostol, right, are shown at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — The Justice Department said Thursday that it will again go to the Supreme Court over abortion after a lower court ruling allowed the abortion pill mifepristone to remain available in the U.S. but reimposed past restrictions on getting and using the drug.

At stake in the accelerating court battle that began in Texas is widespread access to the most common method of abortion in the U.S., less than a year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade prompted more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.

