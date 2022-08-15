Cave Dog

This image provided by Jeff Bohnert and taken by his wife, Kathy Bohnert, shows he and his dog Abby, in August, just days after cavers found Abby inside a cave not far from her home in Perryville, Missouri. Bohnert believes the 13-year-old dog fell into a sinkhole and ended up in the cave after running away from home on June 9. She was found on Aug. 6. 

 Associated Press

Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-hound mix again after she went missing in early June. Two months later, he got a text from a neighbor: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?

Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went to the cave site near his rural Missouri home. That's when he saw the picture one of the rescuers took.

