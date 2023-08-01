Twins Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after being rebuffed in their pursuit of Detroit Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to block a trade, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

