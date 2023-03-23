Shrimp dishes are quite popular. These scouring crustaceans are found in many oceans and come in various sizes.
While most know that shrimp can be tasty, they're also good to eat for a number of reasons. Shrimp pack 20 grams of protein into a 3-ounce serving, all for around 84 calories. Shrimp also contain phosphorous, iodine, magnesium, and zinc, which are important minerals for health. In addition, shrimp are rich in DHA and EPA, essential omega-3 fatty acids that can help reduce a person's risk for heart disease. Also, shrimp may boost cognitive health by way of astaxanthin, an antioxidant that can protect against free radical damage.
Now that it's understood why shrimp are beneficial in diets, it is time to explore new shrimp recipes to include into future meals. This recipe for "Camarones al ajillo (Garlic shrimp)," from "Spain: Authentic Regional Recipes" (Fall River Press) by M. Teresa Segura is based on a Spanish peasant dish featuring fresh, plump shrimp and lots of garlic. Experiment with the amount of garlic to appeal to one's own taste buds.
Camarones al ajillo
(Garlic shrimp)
Serves 4
2 pounds raw extra-large shrimp
Juice of 2 limes
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
6 tablespoons extra-virgin Spanish olive oil
8 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Lime wedges, to garnish
Remove the heads from the shrimp, but do not peel. Wash and pat dry the shrimp and place in a shallow glass dish. Add the lime juice and oregano. Cover and chill for 2 hours.
When ready to cook, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a skillet and gently fry the garlic for 1 minute, stirring, making sure it does not over brown.
