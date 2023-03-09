Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza is beloved across the globe. The National Association of Pizza Operators estimates that 350 slices of pizza are consumed every second in the United States. In addition, 93 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month, says a Mintel survey.

When it comes to pizza toppings, some may argue that plain cheese is best, but pepperoni is a crowd favorite. A Harris Poll¨ from 2016 found that pepperoni was the most popular topping, followed by sausage. Pepperoni pizza is spicy enough to add some kick to every slice. And while it's easy to order a pie from the nearest pizza shop, it's just as simple to whip up pepperoni pizza on a whim right at home with a quick recipe like this one, courtesy of the Pillsbury Kitchens.

