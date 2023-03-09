Pizza is beloved across the globe. The National Association of Pizza Operators estimates that 350 slices of pizza are consumed every second in the United States. In addition, 93 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month, says a Mintel survey.
When it comes to pizza toppings, some may argue that plain cheese is best, but pepperoni is a crowd favorite. A Harris Poll¨ from 2016 found that pepperoni was the most popular topping, followed by sausage. Pepperoni pizza is spicy enough to add some kick to every slice. And while it's easy to order a pie from the nearest pizza shop, it's just as simple to whip up pepperoni pizza on a whim right at home with a quick recipe like this one, courtesy of the Pillsbury Kitchens.
Pepperoni Pizza
Serves 4
Cornmeal
1 13.8-ounce can Pillsburyª
refrigerated classic pizza crust
or 1 11-ounce can Pillsburyª
refrigerated thin pizza crust
1 8-ounce can pizza sauce
1/2 cup sliced pepperoni
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
If using classic crust: Heat oven to 425 F. Sprinkle cornmeal on 12-inch square pizza stone. Unroll dough on pizza stone. Starting at center, press dough into 12-inch square, forming 1/2-inch rim. If using thin crust: Heat oven to 400 F. Spray or grease 15x10-inch or larger dark or nonstick cookie sheet. Sprinkle cornmeal on cookie sheet. Unroll dough on cookie sheet. Starting at center, press dough into 15x10-inch rectangle.
Spread pizza sauce over crust to within 1/2 inch of edges. Top with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake classic crust 14 to 18 minutes, thin crust 8 to 12 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Cut into 4 servings.
