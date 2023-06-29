Blackberry Streusel Tart

A summer barbecue or picnic just wouldn’t be the same without the perfect dessert. While a slice of pie with ice cream on top is a fan favorite, a fruit tart can be a welcome change, especially when it’s bursting with juicy, delicious berries.

This recipe for “Blackberry Streusel Tart” from “Classic Stars Desserts” (Chronicle Books) by Emily Luchetti is full of blackberries that are soft and juicy. Select varieties of blackberries, such as olallieberries and marionberries, which are not too tart nor seedy. This treat can be served with a big dollop of whipped cream or a black raspberry ice cream for even more berry taste.

