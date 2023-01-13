sheperd's pie

Shepherd's Pie is a savory dish made of minced lamb that originated in England but also made the jump to Ireland, where it became a popular comfort food. While Shepherd's Pie can be made with freshly cooked ground meat, it also is a fine way to use leftovers from a previous meal. Shepherd's Pie is commonly mistaken for Cottage Pie, which is very similar, yet tends to use beef as the meat of choice.

Shepherd's Pie

