Film-DC Studios-James Gunn

This combination photo shows writer-director James Gunn, left, and producer Peter Safran.  

 Associated Press

James Gunn, the writer-director who made the "Guardians of the Galaxy" household names for Marvel and revived "The Suicide Squad," will soon be responsible for the future of Batman, Superman and the entire DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio on Tuesday named Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios.

The roles will have Gunn and Safran developing a long-term plan for the company's DC Comics properties, in film, television and animation. Both will continue to also produce, develop and direct individual projects, the studio said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.